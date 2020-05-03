Family mourns loss of young father shot at his home in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An Evangeline Parish family is morning the loss of their loved one following a shooting Thursday night.

Gladys Simmons and James Smith, say, “We love you, Harley. We’ll never forget you. You will always be in our hearts. We will see you soon.”

33-year-old Harley Brecken was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.

Smith explains, “I called 911. My son was walking over to the house, shot, holding his side. I got him on the porch. He collapsed, not too long after that he passed away.”

According to authorities, Branson Vidrine has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Brecken’s family says it’s time for change. It’s time for violence to end.

“The death of my son was uncalled for and it was unnecessary. We lost our son. They lost their father. The other family lost as well, but we can’t get ours back,” Simmons and Smith add.

With tears in their eyes, Brecken’s family says they will remember him for the amazing son, brother, and person he was.

But most importantly, the doting father he was to his 13-year-old son Hayden, 11-year- old son Sammy and 6-week-old daughter Shay.

“He was a good daddy to his three kids, for always being there, for his smile, for loving everyone he ever knew,” says Simmons.

The family has started a GoFundMe page for medical and burial expenses.