An entire community in mourning after two teens died in separate weekend shootings

Two teens were shot and killed in separate incidents in Acadiana last weekend, leaving an entire community in mourning.

17-year-old Kendall “Duke” Thompson, Jr. of Jeanerette died late Friday night following a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Guilerteau Street.

Thompson, a junior firefighter in St. Mary Parish before his death, had reportedly just left his grandmother’s home to hang out with friends when he was shot.

Four people are now in police custody for the fatal shooting.

Interim Jeanerette Police Chief Fernest Martin says investigators are still searching for answers as to why the shooting happened.

Thompson leaves behind a young son.

Before dawn Saturday in Lafayette, 17-year-old Matthew Carter was shot and critically injured in a shooting in the 100 block of North Myers Drive.

Carter, a senior at Comeaux High School, was reportedly sitting inside his vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Police found Carter inside the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

He died Wednesday, (Jan. 22) Lafayette Police said.

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with Carter’s death. Police say they believe the motive for the shooting was robbery.

Heartwarming tributes and condolences have been flooding social media since the weekend.

Funeral services are pending for both teens.

