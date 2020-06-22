A very unsettled stretch of weather is expected for Acadiana over the next 3-5 days. Rain chances will run at 70-80% each day through Wednesday. Heavy rains are possible through this stretch along with a low threat for severe weather. A few storms could contain damaging winds and/or large hail. Most areas could receive 1″ inch of rain daily but there will be isolated areas that may receive 3-5″ inches of rainfall in a short period of time. In these cases, minor flash flooding will be possible. Otherwise, the weather stays mostly cloudy, very warm, and muggy.
An Active Work Week Ahead, Heavy Rains Possible with a Low Severe Threat
Abbeville76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low around 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent