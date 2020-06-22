Live Now
An Active Work Week Ahead, Heavy Rains Possible with a Low Severe Threat

A very unsettled stretch of weather is expected for Acadiana over the next 3-5 days. Rain chances will run at 70-80% each day through Wednesday. Heavy rains are possible through this stretch along with a low threat for severe weather. A few storms could contain damaging winds and/or large hail. Most areas could receive 1″ inch of rain daily but there will be isolated areas that may receive 3-5″ inches of rainfall in a short period of time. In these cases, minor flash flooding will be possible. Otherwise, the weather stays mostly cloudy, very warm, and muggy.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low around 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low around 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

