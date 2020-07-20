An Active Stretch of Weather Expected for Acadiana this Week





Rain chances are expected to stay healthy over the next several days as a couple of tropical waves make their presence felt. Scattered showers are already in our coastal regions this Monday morning. Scattered activity will spread northward through the day as a few storms could produce heavier rains.

A second tropical wave will move through the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week. A fully developed tropical system seems unlikely but widespread showers and storms could spread across the northern Gulf Coast which means even higher rain chances for Acadiana. Temperatures over the next week will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on rain cooled air each afternoon.