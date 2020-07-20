COVID-19 daily updates

An Active Stretch of Weather Expected for Acadiana this Week

Rain chances are expected to stay healthy over the next several days as a couple of tropical waves make their presence felt. Scattered showers are already in our coastal regions this Monday morning. Scattered activity will spread northward through the day as a few storms could produce heavier rains.

A second tropical wave will move through the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week. A fully developed tropical system seems unlikely but widespread showers and storms could spread across the northern Gulf Coast which means even higher rain chances for Acadiana. Temperatures over the next week will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on rain cooled air each afternoon.

Overcast

Abbeville

79°F Overcast Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

79°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

