An Active Few Days of Weather to Start the Workweek





Scattered rain is expected this Monday with rain chances for Acadiana at 40%. Otherwise, the weather will be very warm, humid, cloudy, and breezy for the area.

Rain chances increase even more on Tuesday to 50%. Short-range models point to the possibility of heavier rains for Acadiana during the morning hours tomorrow. Also, there a few storms could be strong on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s rain chances will run at 60% with a low threat for severe weather in Acadiana. I think the greater threat for severe storms and tornadoes will be northeast on Wednesday. The Significant Tornado product below shows the higher values across very eastern Louisiana into Mississippi.







Much cooler air will push into Acadiana starting on Thursday. High temperatures Friday will only be in the mid 60s. The weekend is looking great.