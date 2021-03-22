An Active Few Days of Weather this Workweek

Active weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday this week but your Monday will be mostly quiet.

A chilly Monday morning will be followed by a seasonably warm afternoon with temperatures reaching into the mid 70s. Skies should be a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers possible.

Active weather kicks of Tuesday with showers and storms becoming widespread across Acadiana. Scattered storms look likely Wednesday and Thursday too. Rainfall could be heavy at times and there is a very low threat for severe weather. Rainfall totals over the three-day span may reach 2″ to 4″ inches with isolated higher amounts possible.