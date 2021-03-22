An Active Few Days of Weather this Workweek

Active weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday this week but your Monday will be mostly quiet.

A chilly Monday morning will be followed by a seasonably warm afternoon with temperatures reaching into the mid 70s. Skies should be a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers possible.

Active weather kicks of Tuesday with showers and storms becoming widespread across Acadiana. Scattered storms look likely Wednesday and Thursday too. Rainfall could be heavy at times and there is a very low threat for severe weather. Rainfall totals over the three-day span may reach 2″ to 4″ inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

Cloudy

Abbeville

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
64°F Information not available.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Crowley

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
64°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
64°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

