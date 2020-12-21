Acadiana family keeping loved one’s memory alive after a tragic accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette family is mourning the loss of their loved one after a Thursday night accident.

With tears in her eyes, a little sister, Katrina Wills reflects on the fond memories shared with her sister, Shelby.

“We painted ornaments. She painted a wreath and some bears. We need to find those. I have her ID from her schooling. We have a piece of her hair,” continues Katrina.

Shelby Wills was tragically killed after she was struck walking along LA Highway 93.

State Police say the accident happen in a poorly lit area.

The driver of the car was unable to avoid the 28-year-old.

Katrina explains, “He said she was struck and killed. The minute I heard that I walked into the living room. I started crying over them.”

Already a mom to five children, Shelby was preparing for her new role in her little sister’s life.

“You gave me all my nieces and nephews. This is your first. She’s not even here yet. She was showing me the stuff she already bought,” adds Katrina.

Like most families, Katrina says, they have their ups and downs.

But together they will work to keep Shelby’s memory alive in the family.

Katrina says, “We have a way with death. We talk about them as though they are here. Mom always says those kids will always remember their mom.”

