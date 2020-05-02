Amid COVID-19, The city of Opelousas furloughs some employees

(KLFY)- More than 30 Opelousas City employees are without a job as tough decisions are made to find revenue during COVID-19.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says, “This was not an easy choice or decision but for the foundation of the city, we have to continue to serve our residents.”



Like other cities in Louisiana, Opelousas is feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Alsandor says the revenue coming into the city was not enough to maintain essential services for the residents.

“We’ve been tracking our revenue since day one. We have a few reserves, but they are not sustainable over a period of time. We keep looking at our income also our expenses, the revenue was just not enough,” Alsandor adds.

Over 30 employees were furloughed by the city.

Mayor Alsandor says by taking this action now, the city’s revenue can balance out until the economy is strong again in the city of Opelousas.

“We did not fall under pay roll protection plan. Opelousas is suffering because the economy. Businesses that had to close, businesses are still closed,” explains Alsandor.

Mayor Alsandor tells News Ten first responders will not be cut or impacted by the furlough plan.