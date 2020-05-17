Amid COVID-19, restaurant dining rooms are now open with restrictions



The stay at home order has been lifted and restaurants have opened their dining rooms.

Fezzo’s restaurant is making sure their staff is protected while also taking precautions to keep their customers safe.



Sean Juneau, manager at Fezzo, says, “It’s mandatory for all employees to wear gloves and masks when taking orders. We are making sure customers are safe in that aspect. Employees wear new gloves after touching credit cards or anything touch by a customer or another employee.”

Fezzo’s says their staff has prepared the restaurant by providing new sanitary measures.



“Before and after we sanitize the tables. We have our own sanitation person going around sanitizing anything that can get touched. We have sanitizer at every door entrance for employees and customers,” adds Juneau.



Although restaurants can reopen, there are still some limitations during Phase of One of reopening.



Juneau explains, “25% of what the fire marshal says. We already have it laid out of how many people are allowed. We are managing that upfront.”



The option to sit outside and enjoy a meal is still available… now with full service.



“There is no capacity outside. However, table laws are still in effect. 10 feet away from tables, 6 feet away from people. However, as many tables we can put outside in that range, we will,” Juneau adds.