Amid COVID-19 pandemic, 4th of July celebrations looking a little different

(KLFY)- For 15 years, the city of Broussard has hosted a fireworks show on the 4th of July.

St. Julien Park will be the site to sit in your car and enjoy the night sky light up with fireworks.

For those staying at home, you won’t be left out.

The city of Broussard will provide a free online stream of the celebration.

Planning for this year’s show was a little different. Deciding at the last minute to host the party, safety was the #1 priority for the city of Broussard.

To watch online, click here.

