Clerk of Court reminding voters of new safety protocols

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Presidential and Municipal Primary Election Day is today, July 11.

When out casting ballots, Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret asks the public to remember COVID safety protocols.



“We want the voters to come. Please wear a mask. Please social distance. Bring your pen to sign the precinct register,” continues Perret.



Staff at voting polls will also take the necessary precautions for their safety and the voter’s safety.



Perret adds, “You will see election commissioners wearing masks, shields, gowns and gloves during the day.”



Throughout the day, Perret says voting machines will be wiped down for voter safety.



“Each precinct has been supplied with alcohol wipes. Machines will be wiped down in between voters,” Perret says.

For more information about voting in your area, visit GEAUX VOTE

