Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Amid COVID-19, J. Wallace James Elementary teachers continue lesson plans online

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Teachers at J. Wallace James Elementary say its important for kids to have a routine because it keeps them focused during their time away from school.

“Teachers individuality have sent out things to there class every week. Learning opportunities if the parents need those,” JWJ counselor Christie Wright, says. “Our whole school comes together weekly or daily to help. We have a lot of ways to make it work.”

The coronavirus forced the closure of schools leaving teachers at J. Wallace James Elementary to come up with new ways of educating students online.

Wright says kids need to see their teachers, like on a video doing a lesson plan.

“We put what we can online. All the teachers do that separately for their own classes each week. They have a website and google classrooms,” Wright explains

Teachers are making sure parents are not left out during lesson plans.

JWJ teachers have pulled their own resources as a way to help parents continue education at home.

Wright adds, “Our social media page is active. Parents can ask questions and get help and advice from teachers. Teachers are participating in zoom conferences to pull resources so no one is alone.”

