American Red Cross urging Acadiana residents to prepare as winter storm approaches

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Cold weather has arrived in Acadiana.

According to local weather outlets, it may stay for a while and bring with it a possible winter storm.

The American Red Cross is urging residents to always stay weather aware and make plans ahead of time.

Regional Communications Manager Kathryne Sandusky says “Make sure you have warm clothes, check on your pipes, have a plan for pets, and have an emergency preparedness kit ready.”

They are asking all residents to stay home and stay off the road.

However, she says, if traveling is necessary, the Red Cross shares some tips on how to do so safely.

“Drive slowly, leave enough distant between you and other cars. Stopping quickly is hard, have seat belts on. If you don’t have to leave, don’t leave your home.”

As the temperatures continue to drop, they warn residents of the potential dangers of improperly heating your home.

Sandusky explains, “We are in a part of the country that isn’t use to this cold weather. Stay warm in a safe way, no ovens. Space heaters can be great but do it safely. Keep pets and children away.”

Winter Storm Safety from the American Red Cross