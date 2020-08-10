American Red Cross searching for volunteers as experts predict active hurricane season

(KLFY)- As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now in the middle of hurricane season.

“We are in preparedness mode. It is hurricane season. We are not talking about it as much because of everything going on but we still need to be prepared,” Katy Sandusky with the American Red Cross says.



Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, experts predict an active hurricane season.

The American Red Cross says because of the pandemic it will be a challenge to deploy volunteers to locations should an emergency occur.



Sandusky explains, “In the past volunteers came from other places but the environment is changing. We don’t think we can rely on that model.”



With that being said, they are now asking for Louisiana residents to step up, be ready, and help those in your community.



“If we have a large disaster and more people are displaced, we have to move to a congregate shelter. That means less people spread out in more shelters,” adds Sandusky.



The biggest need right now the Red Cross says, is volunteers to support sheltering efforts.



Sandusky continues, “Roles can vary from checking people in, getting meals, meeting immediate needs of those displaced.”



Because of the pandemic, the Red Cross is stepping up their efforts to ensure the health and safety of those displaced in shelters.



“We are keeping health top of mind. There will be health screenings. We also need healthcare workers: nurses, medical students, doctors,” Sandusky says.