American Red Cross preparing for evacuees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) As Louisiana continues to prepare for Hurricane Laura, storm shelters may look different due to COVID-19.

The American Red Cross is gearing up for the potential impact of Hurricane Laura.

During an ongoing pandemic, Stephanie Wagner with the American Red Cross says all CDC guidelines will be followed inside evacuation shelters in addition to social distancing, everyone inside the shelters will be screened.

“All cots will be 6ft apart. Families can stay together. Cots will be head to toe and toe to head. Feeding will be different, we don’t want folks in line next to each other.”

Wagner reminds everyone to bring extra masks, hand sanitIzer, and gloves inside the shelters.

