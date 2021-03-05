Dump truck driver killed in early morning crash on Ambassador Caffery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The driver of a dump truck was killed after the truck hit two other vehicles before slamming into a utility pole Friday morning.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Guilbeau Road.

The driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene, Dugas said.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The second driver reported no injuries. The identity of the driver of the dump truck is unknown at this time and will not be released until next of kin is notified, Dugas said

. The accident remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit