PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) A power outage is being reported as of 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Port Barre.

According to Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, the outage affects most of the area.

Boudreaux said the cause is unknown and that Entergy has been notified.

Additionally, the police department phone lines are down and residents should contact 911 for emergencies, Boudreaux said.