Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Alleged shoplifters lead Lafayette Police on high-speed chase to Abbeville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
High Speed Chase_1556645927368.JPG-118809306.jpg

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three people are in custody after Lafayette Police chased them from the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery south to Abbeville earlier today.

The names of the suspects are not yet available, as they are still being processed, according to Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

Griffin said police attempted to detain at least one of the three for shoplifting at the Walmart, but the suspect ran and kicked off the chase. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar