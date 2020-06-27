Alleged shoplifters lead Lafayette Police on high-speed chase to Abbeville

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three people are in custody after Lafayette Police chased them from the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery south to Abbeville earlier today.

The names of the suspects are not yet available, as they are still being processed, according to Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

Griffin said police attempted to detain at least one of the three for shoplifting at the Walmart, but the suspect ran and kicked off the chase. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.