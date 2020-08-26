All Verizon customers will have unlimited minutes, text and data through Sept. 1 in parts of Acadiana

HOUSTON, Tx. (KLFY) — Verizon announced today that all consumer and small business customers, both pre-paid and post-paid, will have unlimited minutes, text and data from today through Sept. 1.

This applies to customers in the following parishes in South Louisiana: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, Vermilion and Vernon. This is in addition to a number of Southeastern Texas counties. See the full list here.

Verizon customers can feel safe watching our updates from the KLFY app and KLFY.com without data charges.