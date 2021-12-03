OPELOUSAS, La-(KLFY)- In the last two years, the St. Landry-Evangeline United Way food drive has not been the same because of the pandemic.

This year they are going back to their normal way of getting donations.

FoodNet’s Food for Families Food Drive happens every year during the holidays.

Donated food items could be the best Christmas gift some Acadiana families will receive this year.

In St. Landry Parish, schools, businesses and participating charities collected food items over the last few weeks.

Those boxes of food will be picked up by St. Landry-Evangeline United Way in Opelousas and stored until the December 7th food drive.

Ginger Lecompt says every year they collect about six to seven tons of food and essential items.

This year they are hoping to collect more.

She says, “It’s part of the anticipation and the fun.

Actually weighing the food throughout the day so we know we’ve gotten a ton.

We celebrate and clap. We know at the end of the day how much tonnage we’ve gotten. We kind of use that as a measure of success.”

She says the great part about their system is, all items donated will be evenly distributed between participating organizations.

All participating charities will also be set up at the same location making it easier to make a donation.

At the end of the day, every charity will have more than enough donations to bring back to their community.

“We don’t have to come back here and sort.

We don’t have boxes to deal with. We don’t have to deliver food. It’s all fair.

Whenever a box of food gets filled we will go down the list. This pantry will get that one, the next box filled the next pantry will get it. So, it’s done fairly and with a lot of volunteers”, explains Lecompt

Seven to eight pantries are expected to be at the Super 1 Foods in Opelousas, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.