All LPSS schools are now open after Hurricane Delta, school district says

LAFAYETTE, La.- The Lafayette Parish School System said it will reopen Charles M. Burke Elementary School to all students on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Hurricane Delta caused roof damage that did not allow third and fourth-grade students to attend school while crews worked to remediate the buildings. Now that the repairs are complete, all students will report to school.

Charles M. Burke Elementary School is the final school in the district to reopen and welcome all

students.

With Hurricane Delta sweeping through South Louisiana one week ago, LPSS said it has been working diligently to return school facilities to a safe and secure environment in order to resume learning.

“We want to thank everyone for their continued patience during this time,” the school district’s administration said in a statement Friday.

Students who are unable to attend school due to extenuating circumstances caused by Hurricane Delta should contact their school directly.