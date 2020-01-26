Live Now
All Iota schools to reopen Monday after threat prompted closures

Iota, La. (KLFY) All 3 schools in the Iota area are scheduled to reopen Monday following a two-day closure last week prompted by a threat of violence.

Iota Elementary, Middle, and High schools were closed both Thursday and Friday last week after a bomb threat was called into Iota High School and posted on social media.  

Superintendent Scott Richard gave an update on the situation Sunday afternoon via a statement released to the media.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the Iota Police Department and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, we will resume classes at Iota Elementary, Iota Middle and Iota High Schools tomorrow, Monday, January 27th, 2020. Extra safety precautions and extra police presence will be provided by both agencies at all Iota area campuses. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and urge anyone with any information regarding wrongdoing to report immediately to the Iota Police Department, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and school system administration. 
Any further questions regarding the ongoing criminal investigation associated with cyberthreats at the Iota schools should be directed to the Iota Police Department.”

