Alfred Mouton statue in downtown Lafayette now the site of daily silent protests

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The controversial Alfred Mouton monument in downtown Lafayette is now the site of daily, silent protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Organizers said participants are invited to join each day at 12 p.m. for 45 minutes of “compassionate meditation” as a form of solidarity.

Attendees Thursday sat in silence with their backs turned to the Confederate monument, which many have called to be removed.

Those who wish to participate in the daily meetings are asked to practice health-safety precautions including social distancing and wearing masks.