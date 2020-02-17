Live Now
Al Thierry, Lafayette's first African-American City Department Director, dies at 76

Local

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18 for former Lafayette City Government and Community Leader Al E. Thierry.

A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church. Visitation will also be held at St. Pius from 9 to 11 a.m.

Thierry made history back in 1980 when he was appointed by former Lafayette Mayor Dudley Lastrapes as the first African American Director of a City Department with a multi-million-dollar budget and responsible for cultural, parks, recreation and emergency preparedness.

Thierry was also one of the overseers during the building and construction of The Cajundome and was the founding members of the African American Kiwanis Club of Southwest Louisiana.

Al Thierry was 76.

