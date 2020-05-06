AG Landry wants hair salons, barbers to reopen; says public can decide for themselves if they wish to go or not

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says people deserve the right to chose if they want to go to a reopened store or not.

With that in mind, Landry sent a letter to the governor urging the reopening of hair salons and barber shops.

“Allowing for reopening does not require these businesses to reopen or require customers to avail themselves of the service; rather, it gives our State’s people the opportunity to make their own decisions,” Landry clarified in the letter.

Lafayette Hairstylist Felicia Carmouche says she works for a family owned hair salon and barber shop.

“Walmart they have shields up and they’re wearing masks. They are not on top of customers. We are on top of our clients,” Carmouche added.

Carmouche says she doesn’t see how salons can reopen if the required proper protective equipment is not available.

“How do they expect us to open without the proper PPE that’s no coming in until May or June in most cases,” Camouche said.

The attorney general’s letter reminds the governor that many cosmetologists are independent contractors with no other source of income to help put food on the table for their children.

“A lot of our clients are nurses people who are working on the frontlines. They work in nursing homes. That also puts us at risk. We have to them about our families. We have to think about our kids coming home to them,” Carmouche noted.

Landry says at this point the risks associated with Covid-19 are common knowledge.

Plus he adds that the health care system hasn’t been over-run; as for one of the reasons behind the closures.

“If you are worried about going to a salon or a barber shop, then you have that choice and you don’t have to go,” Landry said.

Attorney General Landry says whether the reopening is for personal hygiene or to boost mental psyche — the demand side is real.

Landry’s Facebook page also has comments from many in the industry who are ready to get back to business.

“I mean people are going to Walmart and they’re going to Lowe’s. The dentist offices are open. I think it’s time to start opening up this economy and one way we can start is by opening up these salons,” Landry explained.