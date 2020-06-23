After reopening, some Lafayette restaurants close again after employees test positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some restaurants that had reopened in Lafayette are now seeing a rebound in coronavirus cases among employees and are again having to shut down.

Three Lafayette restaurants have recently posted announcements of temporary shutdowns to sanitize their establishments and test employees after cases of the virus have emerged.

On its Facebook page, LaFonda’s said it will temporarily close for testing and thorough sanitizing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Restaurant officials say this is an isolated event.

TAO Asian cuisine has also decided to temporarily close after one of their employees tested positive with COVID-19.

That employee worked the last two days before being symptomatic.

Officials say the time off will give employees the essential time needed to self quarantine as everyone gets tested and the restaurant gets another thorough sanitation for extra precaution.

Last week, Tsunami temporarily closed its downtown Lafayette location to ‘regroup’ after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.