After hours crowd control strategies under consideration by Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A shooting in downtown Lafayette over the weekend ended with five people shot and wounded.

Lafayette Police say strategies are being considered to help with the after hours crowd control.

Establishments operating under reduced capacity are restricted to limiting their number of patrons.

Meanwhile, the restriction leaves a group of people standing outside.

“With the closing of the club, we had an influx of people and unfortunately that’s when the shooting happened,” Sgt. Wayne Griffin stated.

LPD says investigators are combing through surveillance video of the incident.

“It’s still early in the investigation. We are still piecing it together. We are still trying to figure out actually what happened,” Griffin noted.

He says police realize large crowds gathering downtown after hours can become an issue.