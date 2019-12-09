After 8 deaths involving crashes in just 3 days, LSP warn about driving safety

Following multiple vehicle-related deaths, Louisiana State Police troopers took to Facebook to remind people to practice safety when driving.
In their post, they shared some chilling statistics.
From December 5-8, troopers saw:
- 6 deadly crashes
- 8 total deaths from those
- 1 additional death from a previous crash
- 2 involved pedestrians
- 1 involved a bicyclist
- impairment is suspected in 1
- 4 of those who died weren’t wearing seat-belts
LSP added that during holidays they see an increase in travel/traffic volume, which can lead to more crashes.