After 8 deaths involving crashes in just 3 days, LSP warn about driving safety

Following multiple vehicle-related deaths, Louisiana State Police troopers took to Facebook to remind people to practice safety when driving.

In their post, they shared some chilling statistics.

From December 5-8, troopers saw:

6 deadly crashes

8 total deaths from those

1 additional death from a previous crash

2 involved pedestrians

1 involved a bicyclist

impairment is suspected in 1

4 of those who died weren’t wearing seat-belts

LSP added that during holidays they see an increase in travel/traffic volume, which can lead to more crashes.