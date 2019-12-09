Live Now
After 8 deaths involving crashes in just 3 days, LSP warn about driving safety

Following multiple vehicle-related deaths, Louisiana State Police troopers took to Facebook to remind people to practice safety when driving.

In their post, they shared some chilling statistics.

From December 5-8, troopers saw:

  • 6 deadly crashes
  • 8 total deaths from those
  • 1 additional death from a previous crash
  • 2 involved pedestrians
  • 1 involved a bicyclist
  • impairment is suspected in 1
  • 4 of those who died weren’t wearing seat-belts

LSP added that during holidays they see an increase in travel/traffic volume, which can lead to more crashes.

As a new work week is upon us and the holidays become much closer, we would like to take a moment and reflect on a…

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Monday, December 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

