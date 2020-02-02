Live Now
After 23 years, there is a new district attorney in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish has a new district attorney.

Hundreds gathered at the Delta Grand in Opelousas to witness a change in St. Landry Parish after 23 years.

Former district attorney Earl Taylor retired from office after two decades serving the parish.

Charles Cravins will take over the office after serving with Taylor since day one.

Cravins says his platform for St. Landry Parish will revolve around the foundation already laid by Taylor.

“I will remember Earl’s motto which was… do the right thing, when in doubt always do the right thing. So I will continue to do the right thing,” adds Cravins.

He tells News Ten he is ready to rejuvenate the parish and lead by example for the people of St. Landry Parish.

Cravins explains, “I wouldn’t call them changes more like rejuvenation. Some of the things Earl did when he took office. I intend to serve with a tough mind and a tender heart.”

Cravins calls on the residents to come together and work together to move St. Landry Parish forward

“We need families, schools, and churches to unite and all citizens to get us back on the right track,” Cravins says.

