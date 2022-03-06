LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The 18th Annual African American Heritage parade rolled down Willow Street in Lafayette.

Many in attendance said they appreciated having a parade to honor those who made an impact on the African American community.

“It’s a blessing just to see all the black people get together and celebrate,” Rena Bernard said.

“We’re celebrating our heritage, and we’re going on and on. When we’re not here, we’ll still be going,” said Mary Alfred.

This years parade theme was “Let Freedom Ring: Honoring Our Community Warriors.”

The African American Heritage Foundation committee also honored individuals who they say have inspired and uplifted many people during hard times.

“It was a blessing. What a blessing to have everything that’s going on right now,” said Ottis Alfred.

Those who spoke with News 10 say they enjoyed the parade.

Some of their favorite moments were the dancers and the parade throws.

Many say having the parade was needed after dealing with a lot of unsettling events in the world as of late.