Aerial spraying for mosquitoes happening Saturday night in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) State health are going to conduct mosquito spraying Saturday night in St. Mary Parish from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The spraying will cover approximately 112,000 acres, according to Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Smith advised that the spraying will cover most of the parish that has inhabited areas and ask that all residents stay inside during these hours if you have any type of respiratory problems.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, people may prefer to stay inside with closed windows and doors when spraying takes place, however, it is not necessary.