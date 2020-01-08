Advertiser: In final act as Lafayette mayor, Joel Robideaux countersues sheriff over inmate costs

Live Now
In final act as Lafayette mayor, Joel Robideaux countersues sheriff over inmate costs

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser) — In his final act before leaving office, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux filed a countersuit against Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber over claims that taxpayers are being overcharged to house inmates outside the parish.

Robideaux’s term as mayor-president officially ended at noon Monday with the swearing-in of incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory. The countersuit against the sheriff was filed two hours beforehand at 10 a.m.

