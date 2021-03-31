Adult toy store ‘CRAVE’ setting up shop at new Youngsville location

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) The owners of CRAVE, an adult toy store, have signed a new lease in Youngsville.

Earlier this week, the lease at the Carencro location was canceled by the landlord after city officials cited a 2002 ordinance which states that the ordinance falls under an obscenity law which includes, “solicitation for viewing or the distribution of adult videos, literature, and sexual toys.”

Owners Mike and Joline Menard are hoping to be up and running in their new boutique by mid April.