Actual Saint Landry statue will occupy spot at parish courthouse

An essential aspect of St. Landry Parish history will eventually greet visitors who approach one section of the courthouse square after the completion of a two-year Opelousas Rotary Club project.

A bronze statue featuring St. Landry, a seventh-century Parisian bishop who became notable for his generosity and philanthropy, will be placed near the entrance to the courthouse.

The St. Landry Parish Council gave final approval Wednesday night for the statue.

Opelousas attorney Bruce Gaudin, who represented the Rotary Club, told council members during committee and regular meetings in July that the $32,000 project will be funded by private donations as part of a Centennial effort.

Gaudin explained the statue and bench of Saint Landry is the second courthouse project undertaken by Opelousas club since the start of the 21st century.

A large clock on the outside of the courthouse, also funded by the club, was finished in 2005.

The statue, which will feature a seated St. Landry positioned adjacent to a granite bench, is scheduled for completion sometime in 2022, Gaudin said during a Friday interview.

The statue will be life sized and St. Landry will be sitting down. The members of the Rotary Club felt putting the statute at the courthouse would be meaningful and might help explain how the parish acquired its name,” Gaudin said.

