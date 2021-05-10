Active Weather for the Start of the Workweek

A stalling cold front will bring active weather into Acadiana over the next few days as showers and storms look likely.





Heavy showers and storms are likely this Monday morning. There is a low threat for flash flooding and severe weather. Rain chances should decrease for the afternoon hours with only scattered activity expected. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Another round of scattered rain is expected tomorrow with more widespread storms coming in on Wednesday. A threat for heavy rains and a low risk for severe weather will be possible on both days too. Otherwise, cooler air is coming Wednesday and Thursday followed by warmer and drier weather for the weekend.