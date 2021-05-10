Active Weather for the Start of the Workweek

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A stalling cold front will bring active weather into Acadiana over the next few days as showers and storms look likely.

Heavy showers and storms are likely this Monday morning. There is a low threat for flash flooding and severe weather. Rain chances should decrease for the afternoon hours with only scattered activity expected. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Another round of scattered rain is expected tomorrow with more widespread storms coming in on Wednesday. A threat for heavy rains and a low risk for severe weather will be possible on both days too. Otherwise, cooler air is coming Wednesday and Thursday followed by warmer and drier weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Abbeville

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain

Crowley

69°F Rain Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Rain Shower

Opelousas

67°F Rain Shower Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Heavy Thunderstorm

Breaux Bridge

69°F Heavy Thunderstorm Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar