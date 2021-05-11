Active Weather Continues…Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Acadiana

The active weather continues for Acadiana as a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for much of the area until 1:00 pm Wednesday. Our heavy rain threat will increase tonight into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday is starting off much quieter compared to yesterday as only a few showers and storms are moving through Acadiana. Cooler and less humid weather is being felt across northern Acadiana too, as a stationary front sits over the area. Rain chances will increase to 50% with scattered showers and storms possible during a warm and humid afternoon.

Acadiana’s heavy rain threat will increase tonight as widespread showers and storms move into the area. An additional 2″ to 4″ inches of rain is possible with isolated higher amounts. Flash Flooding is a possibility during Wednesday morning.

Cloudy

Abbeville

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Light Rain

Crowley

73°F Light Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Opelousas

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Heavy Thunderstorm

Breaux Bridge

72°F Heavy Thunderstorm Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

New Iberia

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

