Active Weather Continues…Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Acadiana

The active weather continues for Acadiana as a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for much of the area until 1:00 pm Wednesday. Our heavy rain threat will increase tonight into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday is starting off much quieter compared to yesterday as only a few showers and storms are moving through Acadiana. Cooler and less humid weather is being felt across northern Acadiana too, as a stationary front sits over the area. Rain chances will increase to 50% with scattered showers and storms possible during a warm and humid afternoon.





Acadiana’s heavy rain threat will increase tonight as widespread showers and storms move into the area. An additional 2″ to 4″ inches of rain is possible with isolated higher amounts. Flash Flooding is a possibility during Wednesday morning.