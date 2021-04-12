Active and Cooler Weather Coming this Workweek for Acadiana

Active and cooler weather is expected for much of the workweek across Acadiana. Monday is the exception as we see a very warm and sunny afternoon. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid-50s but will reach the low to mid-80s during the hottest part of the day.

Starting Tuesday, Acadiana will see several disturbances that increase rain chances across the area over several days. Showers and storms look likely tomorrow and there is another threat for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds and/or large hail. Tornadoes should not be a threat for Acadiana Tuesday.

Rainfall could be heavy at times depending on individual storms this week. We are not expecting a widespread heavy rain threat for Acadiana. Over the next 5-7 days, much of Acadiana could see 2-5″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. This rainfall will be spread over several days.

Besides the unsettled weather, temperatures will be falling below average by the end of the week. Highs are forecasted to only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

