Acosta Foundation to distribute food for Evangeline Parish residents Saturday, May 9

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Acosta Foundation is hosting a parish-wide food care package donation drive up for Evangeline Parish residents who have been laid off, furloughed, or have been forced to close their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution of donated items will take place at the Hatchery in Vidrine (5592 Vidrine Road) on Saturday, May 9, beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue until all packages have been distributed. The Acosta Foundation is prepared to distribute 300 food care packages on a first-come, first-served basis, one per household.

In order to receive the food care package, participants must bring the following to the Hatchery on May 9:

Proof of Evangeline Parish residency in the form of a current bill with your name and address on it.

Employees must provide paperwork from your employer showing that you have been laid off or had a significant reduction in hours since the stay at home order went into effect in March.

Business owners must show documentation of the name and address of your business (a bill or a copy of your current business license) and verify closure or significant reduction in operations since the stay at home order went into effect in March.

Volunteers will verify your information at your vehicle window. Once approved, participants will drive through various stations where volunteers will load the items into your vehicle for you. It’s simple and free of charge.

Approved participants will receive food items, mostly non-perishable without ever having to leave your vehicle. Volunteers will wear masks and practice social distancing. We ask that participants also wear masks during the drive through process.

The program is made possible through a grant from the Evangeline Parish Foundation and a matching grant from the Community Foundation of Acadiana’s disaster relief fund. The Foundations awarded the grant to Acosta Foundation in mid-April with the request that the funds be used to assist Evangeline Parish residents who are COVID-19 displaced workers who do not receive governmental food program assistance, such as SNAP, and who have experienced a significant reduction in income as a result of business closures, job loss, or reduction in work hours since the state issued stay at home orders in early March.

This is not a handout; it’s supporting our friends and neighbors who suddenly found their source of income taken away.

For more information, contact Connie Lamke at connielamke@hotmail.com.