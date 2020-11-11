ACLU says it demands independent investigation into death of Baldwin teen

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY)– The ACLU of Louisiana announced that it is demanding a “full, independent investigation” into the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Iberia Parish on Nov. 3.

It claims local law enforcement officials were “slow to notify Quawan’s family about his death, and have consistently failed to provide information to the family, including the coroner’s autopsy report”.

“The disrespect and lack of transparency demonstrated by local officials in response to Bobby’s tragic and suspicious death is unacceptable,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director said in a statement Wednesday. “We join the family in demanding a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bobby’s death. This family is grieving and deserves answers – not disrespect and stonewalling. We send our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family during this terrible time, and will continue to stand in solidarity with them and all those demanding justice.”