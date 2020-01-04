Accidental fire causes damage in Sunstone Ave. home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s firefighters were on the scene of a residential fire on Sunstone Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Jan. 3)

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said the homeowner arrived, opened her door and found heavy smoke in the home. Officials confirmed that painters working in her house had accidentally turned on a burner while working on cabinets earlier in the day. Combustibles on the stove ignited, starting a kitchen fire.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident. Trahan said the department’s response time was within three minutes.