Accident kills bicyclist in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man was killed in an early morning accident in Iberia Parish. The two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle happened on LA Hwy 14 near LA Hwy 676.

The investigation by State Police shows the crash occurred as the bicyclist was traveling westbound in the center of the outside travel lane of LA 14. At the same time, a car was being driven westbound in the same lane on LA Hwy 14. The bicycle was not equipped with any lights on the front or the rear. As the driver of the car approached the bicycle from the rear, she was unable to avoid the bicycle.

This crash remains under investigation.