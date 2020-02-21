Accessible Mardi Gras parade zone for individuals with disabilities in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- People with disabilities will have the opportunity to view Lafayette Mardi Gras parades in a designated and accessible area.

An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for citizens with disabilities off of Johnston and St. Julien Streets by Lafayette Fire Station Number 5.



​”People with different disabilities have the ability to both experience the parades and see the parades number one because it’s a separate area where they don’t have to worry about can they see,” Liam Doyle, Disability Awareness Coordinator/ADA Coordinator for LCG, said.

“They have an unobstructed view and also to be able to make sure that they’re seen by the really great crews that we have in town so that they’re able to get the full Mardi Gras experience.”

​Doyle and the Lafayette Fire Department are making this accommodation possible.​​



“With something like Mardi Gras,” Doyle explained. “It’s so engrained in our culture that we want to make sure that anyone who wants to participate in that has the ability to do so regardless of their disability so anything we can do to make that happen we’re more than happy to do so.”

The accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be roped off for individuals with disabilities to enjoy the parades.​



Yvonne Bell, an Ombudsman and Client Advocate with Disability Rights Louisiana, said.

“We’re really excited about having this area open for individuals with disabilities,” said Bell. “Because when things are inclusive and accessible, folks are connected to their community, and when folks are connected to their community, other people in the community see them as valuable and that’s what we really want for our individuals with disabilities is to be seen as valuable citizens here in Lafayette.”​​

Disability Rights Louisiana is a non-profit organization that works with people with disabilities to combat discrimination.​​​

“We really are having this for Mardi Gras this year and being able for all folks with disabilities to come and enjoy this area that’s safe and they’ll be able to drop folks off, I think It’ll be a great thing for our community,” added Bell.

The Accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.