Acadiana’s Top Stories

Acadiana is starting off cold this Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Rain chances and clouds will increase today with showers and a few storms becoming widespread for this afternoon and evening. Severe weather or flash flooding is not expected but some areas could see close to 2” inches of rain. Drier weather should return by tomorrow afternoon and for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures over the next 7 days are trending slightly below average for the end of January. ~ Meteorologist Chris Cozart

