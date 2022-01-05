Acadiana’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Two young boys died in a house fire in Opelousas overnight.
- Raven Charles, 30, died in a hit and run. Her family pleads for the driver to come forward.
- Justin Oblanc, 38, of Jennings has been arrested for two separate thefts.
- Damien Bernard, 25, is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with an overdose murder.
- The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol wants Fox News host Sean Hannity to cooperate with its investigation.
- The CDC says Omicron is now responsible for 95% of all COVID-19 cases nationwide.
- Carencro Catholic School postpones reopen to Jan. 10 due to COVID cases and the lack of rapid tests.
- Plans are on the way to demolish the old fire station in Scott on Lions Club Rd.
- Zydeco Homecoming coming to Parc International on Jan. 16.
- Today’s Forecast: upper 40s this morning, warmer lower 70s this morning