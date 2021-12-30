Acadiana’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- State police warn drivers to be careful on the roads this holiday weekend.
- Police warn about firing guns to ring in the New Year.
- Port of Delcambre received a $2 million grant.
- 100-year-old home in Sunset went up in flames yesterday morning.
- Will the Lafayette Consolidated Government create a new employee policy regarding CBD use?
- British Socialite, Ghislane Maxwell, is facing 65 years after being found guilty in sex-trafficking trial.
- Today’s Forecast: muggy in the 70s this morning, lower 80s with some storms this afternoon.