Acadiana’s Top Stories

- With COVID upending the holidays, many airlines have canceled flights due to COVID related staffing shortages.
- The Lafayette Fire Department is offering free COVID-19 tests today for those who want them– supplies are limited.
- The LDH is pausing their monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID patients due to a limited supply of the treatments that are effective for the Omicron variant.
- The widows of two miners killed in Cardill’s Avery Island salt mine are filing wrongful death lawsuits.
- Lafayette police are investigating a report of shots fired during a fight between two people in Target parking lot on Thursday.
- St. Landry parish family loses everything in a house fire.
- An Opelousas man has been identified as the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Point Coupee parish on Wednesday.
- Vitalant organizing blood drive to restock low supply.
- The New Orleans Saints have placed 9 players on the NFL’s reserve COVID list.
- Today’s Forecast: low 64, high 78