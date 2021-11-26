Acadiana’s Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE,La (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- A woman was shot in a Walmart parking lot yesterday afternoon during a child custody exchange. Opelousas police are investigating.
- Opelousas police have arrested the father of four-year-old Raina Richard, found dead. Neighbors remember her as an angel.
- Lafayette man dies after rear-ending an 18-wheeler Thanksgiving night.
- Manhunt underway for Shwilliam Cheevis, escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute.
- Black Friday shopping is underway but some gifts may be hard to find.
- Northside Lafayette leaders are asking Lafayette residents to not participate in any holiday shopping until Dec. 25.
- This Saturday is Small Business Saturday.
- Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is tonight at the Caeser’s Superdome for 7 p.m.
- Today’s Forecast: much colder today in Acadiana