LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with today’s Morning Rush!
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered nuclear forces to be on high alert as troops push closer to Kiev.
- U.S. officials are urging American citizens in Russia to think about leaving the country immediately.
- Terry Powell, 20, of Mansfield was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for killing a 75 year old woman last April.
- The U.S. Coast guard reported the rescue of a 74-year-old cruise ship passenger who was aboard the Carnival Valor.
- UL Lafayette has received the classification of R1 status from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
- There will be no Carnival celebration in Rio de Janeiro due to coronavirus.
- The Louisiana Department of Health wants to remind everyone attending parades that COVID is still out there.
- Lundi Gras festivities continue today throughout Acadiana. The Queen’s Parade will roll tonight.
- Today’s Forecast: mid-30s this morning, into mid-60s this afternoon.