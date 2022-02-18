LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Melville family wants justice for two brothers who were shot.
- An Opelousas family says they are lucky to be alive and unharmed after their home was shot at for the second time in just a week.
- Pleasant Hill Baptist Church has been in Youngsville for 150 years.
- Today children up to ten years old can receive free dental care from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Quest Pediatricts in Lafayette. No insurance, or payment information is needed.
- Mardi Gras parades officially begin rolling in Lafayette parish this weekend.
- Krewe de Canailles will roll tonight.
- Today’s Forecast: temps are in the 30s, rising into the 50s later this afternoon.