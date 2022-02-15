LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with today’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A man wrongly convicted of raping two sisters 44 years ago has been released from Angola Prison.
- A New Iberia resident says the area where investigators found human remains is a popular dumping spot.
- Morgan City police encourage people to practice gun safety around children.
- Opelousas Police Chief Martin Mclendon says Rosette was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound by family members after they had not heard from him since Friday.
- A Turkey Creek police officer, who is diabetic, may have experienced a severe hypoglycemic episode when he was arrested on Feb. 1.
- U.S. officials believe Russia could invade Ukraine this week.
- The number of new COVID cases in the U.S. remains in a steep decline.
- Governor is extending his public health emergency order for another 28 days.
- Today’s Forecast: upper 60s to lower 70s, storms expected by Thursday